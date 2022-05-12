Sha’Carri Richardson could be greatest female sprinter says Gatlin | Loop Jamaica

The 100m champion at the 2004 Olympics, the American Justin Gatlin, believes his countrywoman and former training partner Sha’Carri Richardson will, in the future break the longstanding women’s 100m record of 10.49 seconds held by Florence Griffith Joyner.

ln fact Gatlin, who has had a career beset with controversy as much as Richardson’s, albeit for a much longer period, believes Richardson has the talent to become “the greatest female sprinter period.”

Gatlin made the comment in an interview with I Am Athlete in which he revealed that he saw her run 10.5 seconds and 10.3 seconds in practice and believes she is perfectly built for sprinting.

“She’s just built different. Physically she has like the perfect form. If you have an eye for track and field, the way she strikes and hits the ground, you don’t have to coach it, she does it naturally, she picks up speed naturally. It’s amazing,” Gatlin said in the interview.

Continuing, he said: “I been where she’s going and I know she’s gonna go beyond where I been. When I tell you she’s a dog, she comes out to practice…she comes through; 10.5s, 10.3s. That’s smashing the world record Flo-Jo put together. If that’s what she’s doing in practice, it’s only going to be a matter of time if she puts (it) together in a real meet.”

“Usually people have an attribute for being fast out the block or finishing a race strong, but she has the talent of perfect technique which is crazy. The sky’s the limit when it comes to her track wise and sport wise,” Gatlin said.

“I am only saying this because as I said, I watched her train. I watched her compete , I watched what her mentality is and it’s so close to what I was and what I was thinking when I was running. I think she has staying power, she’s gonna stay in the game”.

Richardson’s fastest time is 10.72 seconds which she ran in April 2021. She was one of the pre-race favourities for the Tokyo Olympics last summer but was disqualified at the US Trials after testing positive for cannabis. She admitted to smoking the weed to help her cope with the stress of losing her mother.

The US sprinting sensation is yet to open her 2022 season after pulling out of a meet in Kenya last Saturday where she was expected to go head-to-head with Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who won the 100m in a world-leading time of 10.67 seconds.