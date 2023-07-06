Sha’Carri Richardson sets season’s fastest 100m time at US Trials Loop Jamaica

7 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Sha’Carri Richardson wins her heat in the women’s 100 metre preliminary race during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis).

Sha’Carri Richardson delivered the fastest 100m time of the season at the 2023 U.S. Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday. She blazed across the finish line in 10.71 seconds, triumphing in the first of four heats and establishing a new personal best in the process.

Brittany Brown secured second place overall with a time of 10.96, also marking a personal best, while Tamara Clark finished third with a time of 11.02.

The semi-finals and finals of the women’s 100m event are scheduled to take place on Friday.

Richardson has consistently showcased her speed by consistently finishing under 11 seconds this season. Notably, she recorded a time of 10.76 at the Doha Diamond League, which currently stands as the third fastest time in the world this season.

The U.S. championships, which extend through Sunday, also serve as the U.S. trials for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary from August 19 to 27.

Richardson aims to secure her first-ever spot on the U.S. team for the prestigious global event.

