Sha’Carri Richardson wins semifinals at US trials in 10.86

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop Sports

49 minutes ago

Sha’Carri Richardson competes at the US trials.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson will race for a spot in the Olympics after overcoming another slow start to win her 100-metre semifinal Saturday night in a time of 10.86 seconds.

Richardson reeled in Tamari Davis to her left, then beat her by .13 seconds before exiting the track for the 90-minute wait until the final, where the top three finishers will earn a trip to Paris.

This race was not perfect — Richardson popped up out of the blocks too vertically, and had to work to get to full speed. But it was a far cry from the night before when she warbled out of the starting block and took about 10 steps to find her footing and blaze past the rest of the runners.

Richardson is seeking her first trip to the Olympics. She won the trials three years ago, only to have the victory erased after testing positive for marijuana. Her comeback took shape last year when she beat a talented field and won the gold medal at the world championships.

