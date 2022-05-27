Shaggy to receive honorary degree from Brown University | Loop Jamaica

Grammy award-winning artiste Shaggy is set to receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree from Brown University in the United States this weekend.

The Jamaican music icon, whose real name is Orville Burrell, is the only diamond-selling dancehall artiste in music history and is also a former US marine.

His Shaggy Make a Difference Foundation has raised millions for the Bustamante Hospital for Children in Kingston.

Shaggy is listed among nine candidates to be bestowed with honorary degrees during the university’s Commencement and Reunion Weekend from May 27 to 29.

The annual presentation of honorary degrees has been a Brown tradition since 1769 and acknowledges the achievements of leaders from a wide variety of backgrounds.

The full list of honorary degree recipients includes:

Dr Nicole Alexander-Scott — Physician and public health leaderDr Seth Berkley — Physician and public health leaderGuido Imbens — Nobel Laureate and economistStanley Nelson — Oscar-nominated film-makerNancy Pelosi — Speaker of the US House of RepresentativesShaggy — Reggae icon and US MarineAlice and Thomas Tisch — Brown leaders and benefactorsZeynep T?fek?i — Technology scholar and educator