Shaggy & Wiz Khalifa To Perform At Dick Clark’s 2023 New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Shaggy and Wiz Khalifa joined a star-studded lineup for the upcoming Dick Clark’s 2023 New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

The annual television event is set to take place at California’s Disneyland Resort and locations in Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Times Square in New York City. Aside from the Jamaican legend and Taylor Gang rapper, Nicky Youre, Halle Bailey, Billy Porter, Betty Who, and Lauren Spencer-Smith, among others, will be performing live.

Ciara is booked to host the Disneyland segment of the star-studded event, with Ryan Seacrest returning to helm the New York portion. Jesse James Decker and Liza Koshy are set to take on co-hosting duties. DJ D-Nice, who was the resident deejay at last year’s event, will host the Los Angeles leg of the highly anticipated event.

Billy Porter, who is billed as a performer, will take on hosting duties at the New Orleans portion of the New Year’s Eve event.

Shaggy will be performing alongside fellow Jamaican artist Olaf Blackwood at the Disneyland portion. The reggae/dancehall legend will perform his classics “Boombastic” and “Angel.” Both songs are two of Shaggy’s biggest hits, with “Boombastic” earning platinum certifications in the United States and the United Kingdom for sales in excess of 1 million units in the US and 600,000 united in the UK. On the other hand, “Angel” is certified Gold in the United Kingdom and Platinum in the US.

On the Los Angeles side, Wiz Khalifa will be performing his hits “Black & Yellow” and “Memory Lane. “Black & Yellow” is certified 6x platinum in the United States, 3x platinum in Canada, and 1x platinum in the United Kingdom.

Shaggy is closing out a monumental year in his career with some big performances worldwide, including stadium shows in Australia. In May, he also released his album, Com Fly Wid Mi, with ten songs that have been doing well on the international scene. He is also a part of one of the biggest dancehall singles on the airwaves this year, “Go Down Deh” with Spice and Sean Paul. The deejay recently performed with Sean Paul at the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade.

To top off his big year, Shaggy received his 8th Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album for his 2022 project, Com Fly Wid Mi – The Sinatra Songbook Inna Reggae Style. The project was produced by his close friend Sting. If he wins, it will mark his third Grammy win in the category. Shaggy previously won for his 1996 album, Boombastic, and in 2019 for his joint album with Sting, 44/876.