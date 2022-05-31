Shai Hope century leads West Indies to ODI win over Netherlands | Loop Jamaica

Shai Hope scored his 11th One-Day International (ODI) century as West Indies dominated the first of three ODIs against the Netherlands in Amstelveen on Tuesday with a seven-wicket victory.

On a day that rain reduced the game to 45-overs a side, West Indies made light work of a 248 chase – reaching 249 for three – as they got home with 11 balls to spare. There were also half-centuries from Shamarh Brooks and Brandon King.

Hope scored an unbeaten 119 from 130 balls as the West Indies vice-captain set the tone of the chase with Brooks. The pair added 120 for the first wicket before a setback when seam-bowling allrounder Logan van Beek picked up two wickets off successive deliveries.

First, Van Beek dismissed Brooks for 60 by taking a return catch and then had Nkrumah Bonner lbw to leave West Indies on 120 for two off 23.4 overs.

Three overs later, Netherland gave themselves an outside chance when Aryan Dutt bowled Nicholas Pooran, the captain, for seven to have West Indies on 133 for three.

King then joined Hope and the pair carried West Indies home with an unbroken 116-run stand. King made 58 not out from 51 balls which included five fours and two sixes.

Hope hammered 12 fours and two sixes in his 119 not out.

Earlier, the Netherlands did well to post 240 for seven from their 45 overs after rookie opener Vikramjit Singh (47) and Maxwell O’Dowd (39) put on 63 in 12 overs to set a solid base.

It wasn’t until Teja Nidamanuru, the 27-year-old India-born allrounder, top-scored with 58 on debut that the Netherlands managed to get to a respectable position.

Nidamanuru faced just 51 balls and struck three fours and two sixes in his knock. This helped the Netherlands post 240 for seven, which was then re-adjusted to 248 via the DLS method.

Akeal Hosein was the best bowler for West Indies with two for 19 from nine overs while Kyle Mayers had two for 50 from nine.

Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip and Hayden Walsh picked up a wicket apiece.

The second and third ODIs will take place on June 2 and June 4 respectively.