Shane E to be questioned by cops on Tuesday Loop Jamaica

Shane E to be questioned by cops on Tuesday
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
1 hrs ago

Recording artiste Shane E (File photo)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Dancehall entertainer Shane E is expected to be grilled by the St Andrew South police on Monday in relation to gang activities within the police division.

The question-and-answer session will be held in the presence of his attorney-at-law Christopher Townsend.

“Shane E has been taken into custody. They intend to conduct a formal question and answer tomorrow,” Townsend told Loop News on Sunday.

Shane E had been listed as a person of interest following a flare-up of gang-related activities in Waterhouse, St Andrew recently, and the ‘Hundred Duppy’deejay had been expected to surrender to the St Andrew South police on Friday.

He reportedly surrendered to the police on Sunday.

The police want to question Shane E and another man, Stephen Sterling, otherwise called ‘Tractor’, in relation to activities in an area of Waterhouse called ‘Cuba’.

Shane E, whose real name is Theophilus Edwards, is originally from Montego Bay, St James.

Besides ‘Hundred Duppy’, he is also known for the songs ‘Walk Sleep’ and ‘Anti-Social’.

