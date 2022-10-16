Shaneil Muir Collapse On Stage Due To Exhaustion Will Miss Shows

Shaneil Muir collapsed on stage from exhaustion and stress.

The dancehall diva was performing live in her hometown Montego Bay on Saturday when she gave fans a scare by collapsing on stage. Patrons looked on in shock as members of her team rushed to her aid. Shaneil Muir was rushed to the GWest Urgent Care, where doctors ran some tests and determined that she had collapsed from exhaustion and stress-related symptoms.

In a statement sent to Urban Islandz, Muir’s manager, Cara Vickers, says she is recovering at home after doctors advised her to take at least a week’s rest. “Shaneil is recovering and will speak openly about the circumstances leading to this incident as soon as she physically can. Thanks in advance for your understanding,” her team said on IG.

Shaneil Muir was performing at the A&B Complex on Market Street in Montego Bay, where the incident happened. We’re also told that she will miss her upcoming show, Cups Up, in Hartford, Connecticut, as well as a show in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.

Vickers assured fans that the artist will speak further on some happenings behind the scenes and some upcoming new music. Shaneil Muir is best known for songs like “Top Gyal,” “Exclusive,” and her hit smash single “Yamabella.”