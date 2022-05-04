Shanghai care home resident wrongly sent to morgue | Loop Jamaica

Shanghai funeral parlour workers returned a body bag to a retirement home after noticing the person inside was still alive.

A Shanghai district government confirmed the incident and said five officials have been punished and the licence of a doctor revoked.

With the video circulating widely online, the development could lower confidence in public services amid weeks of coronavirus lockdown measures in the city.

In the footage of Sunday’s incident, two funeral parlour workers in full protective suits are seen carrying a yellow body bag out of a hearse.

They then open the bag and appear to show a medical worker from the Xinchangzheng Nursing Home the person was still alive.

He or she was then swiftly returned inside the home.

Speaking behind the camera, the Shanghai resident who recorded the video can be heard saying the nursing home “messed up”.

The incident triggered outrage on Chinese social media, with people questioning the reliability of the social welfare system during the prolonged lockdown.

The government of Putuo district where the nursing home is located said in a statement Monday that the person in the video has been receiving treatment in a hospital and has stable vital signs.

Authorities in Shanghai are slowly beginning to ease lockdown restrictions that have confined most of the city’s 26 million people to their apartments, housing compounds or immediate neighbourhoods for close to a month, and in some cases longer.

_____________________

Translation from video

Man (Mandarin): “This nursing home messed up. A living person was said to be dead. Two workers of the funeral parlour said the person was not dead, and instead, was still moving. How can such a thing happen? Ah ah ah… Not dead was said to be dead.”

Woman (Shanghainese): “This is killing me.”

Man (Mandarin): “They put him in [the hearse] and took him out.”

Woman (Shanghainese): “They will put him in again? Can’t they just make sure?”

Man (Mandarin): “I think it’s not right from the look of it. How can they put a person that’s still alive in [the hearse]? They are discussing. What to do? Take him out! What to do? This is not moral, asking the mortuary to take a person that’s not dead. Irresponsible. Really irresponsible.”