Shanieka Ricketts, Josh Kirlew named Jamaica’s flag bearers for Paris

Triple jumper Shanieka Ricketts and British-based swimmer Josh Kirlew will be Jamaica’s flag bearers at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which begins later this month.

The announcement was made by Ryan Foster, the Secretary-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), during a press briefing on Friday.

Ricketts, 32, is set to compete in her third Olympic Games, having represented Jamaica in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016 and the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where she finished fourth. She enters the Paris Games ranked seventh globally with a jump of 14.67 metres.

In contrast, the 24-year-old Kirlew will be making his Olympic debut. He will compete in the men’s 100m butterfly, currently holding a world ranking of 41st. Kirlew first represented Jamaica at the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, in February.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, July 26. This year, in a departure from tradition, the ceremony will not take place in a stadium. Instead, dozens of boats will carry athletes and performers along a 6-kilometre (3.7-mile) route on the Seine River, starting from the Austerlitz Bridge beside the Jardin des Plantes and concluding at the Trocadero.

Jamaica will field 58 athletes across four sports at the Paris Olympics. The delegation includes 54 athletes in athletics, swimmers Sabrina Lyn (50m freestyle) and Josh Kirlew (100m butterfly), diver Yona Knight-Wisdom (men’s 3m springboard), and judoka Ashley McKenzie (men’s extra-lightweight, 60 kg).

The Paris Olympics are scheduled to run from July 26 to August 11.