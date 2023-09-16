Shanieka Ricketts produces new personal best at Diamond League Final Loop Jamaica

EUGENE, Oregon: Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts produced a new personal best to finish second in the women’s triple jump at the Diamond League Final – Prefontaine Classic – on Saturday at Hayward Field.

Six days after breaking through the 15-metre barrier for the first time to win at the final regular season Diamond League stop in Brussels, Ricketts surpassed that barrier twice on the day.

Ricketts hit the 15-metre barrier in Round 5 (15m) and then produced 15.03 on her final attempt to end her season on a high.

Ricketts’ compatriot Kimberly Williams finished third with a season’s best 14.61m.

Yulimar Rojas took the Diamond League trophy to also end her season on a high.

The Venezuelan produced a new world-leading mark and meet record of 15.35m for the victory after struggling in the early rounds just as the case at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary last month.

Rojas fouled her first two attempts before getting off the mark with 14.53m to trail the Jamaican pair.

She also had a foul in Round 4 before producing the 15.35m to surpass her previous world-leading mark of 15.18m.

The previous meet record of 15.04m was set by Yekaterina Koneva of Russia in 2015.