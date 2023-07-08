Shanieka Ricketts secures fifth national triple jump title Loop Jamaica

World Championships silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts clinched her fifth national women’s triple jump title on Saturday at the National Senior and Junior Championships at the National Stadium.

Ricketts dominated the competition with a hop, skip, and jump landing at 14.79m, solidifying her position as the leading Jamaican women’s triple jumper this season.

Ricketts had only three of her five jumps. She started strong with a mark of 14.52m in the opening round, which would have been sufficient for victory. In the second round, she further improved with a distance of 14.79m. However, her only other jump, in the fourth round, was ruled a foul. Ricketts elected to pass on the third and fifth jumps.

In second place was Ackelia Smith from the University of Texas, who achieved a distance of 14.26m. This came just two days after Smith finished third in the long jump, trailing behind Tissanna Hickling and Chancie Porter.

Securing the third spot was Imani Oliver, who recorded an effort of 13.44m.

Both Ricketts and Smith have already met the qualifying standard for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, scheduled to take place from August 19 to 27.