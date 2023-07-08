Shanieka Ricketts secures fifth national triple jump title Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Shanieka Ricketts secures fifth national triple jump title Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Shanieka Ricketts secures fifth national triple jump title

NCB urges customers to beware of scammers’ ‘pretexting’ trick

36 killed in crashes during the month of June

PM on behalf of JLP, donates half a million to church to fix AC system

NHT loan applicants urged to hire competent professionals

Farmer reportedly attacks and kill 62-y-o man with a stone

Goalkeeper David de Gea announces he is leaving Manchester United

Foreign national reported missing, last seen in Catherine

Terrelonge, Dunkley crowned national Under-20 100m champions

Parents among 18 charged as cops remove children from church in Mobay

Saturday Jul 08

31?C
Melton Williams

36 minutes ago

Shanieka Ricketts competes in the women’s triple jump final on day three of the National Senior and Junior Championships at the National Stadium on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

World Championships silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts clinched her fifth national women’s triple jump title on Saturday at the National Senior and Junior Championships at the National Stadium.

Ricketts dominated the competition with a hop, skip, and jump landing at 14.79m, solidifying her position as the leading Jamaican women’s triple jumper this season.

Ricketts had only three of her five jumps. She started strong with a mark of 14.52m in the opening round, which would have been sufficient for victory. In the second round, she further improved with a distance of 14.79m. However, her only other jump, in the fourth round, was ruled a foul. Ricketts elected to pass on the third and fifth jumps.

In second place was Ackelia Smith from the University of Texas, who achieved a distance of 14.26m. This came just two days after Smith finished third in the long jump, trailing behind Tissanna Hickling and Chancie Porter.

Securing the third spot was Imani Oliver, who recorded an effort of 13.44m.

Both Ricketts and Smith have already met the qualifying standard for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, scheduled to take place from August 19 to 27.

Related Articles

Sport

July 8, 2023 02:17 AM

Sport

July 8, 2023 01:42 AM

Sport

July 8, 2023 01:15 AM

Recent Articles

Sport

Shanieka Ricketts secures fifth national triple jump title

Jamaica News

NCB urges customers to beware of scammers’ ‘pretexting’ trick

Jamaica News

36 killed in crashes during the month of June

More From

Sport

Natasha Morrison, Thompson-Herah fastest through to women’s 100m final

See also

The MVP Track Club pair of Shericka Jackson and Natasha Morrison won the respective semi-finals of the women’s 100m to storm into the final at the National Senior and Junior Championships at the Natio

Sport

Roshawn Clarke breaks national Under-20 400m hurdles record

The time also equals the world junior record set by Sean Burrell of the USA in 2021

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson wins 100m at US championships in 10.82

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Moments after she was introduced on the starting line, Sha’Carri Richardson reached to her head, grabbed her trademark orange wig and flung it onto the ground behind her.
Then,

Sport

Yohan Blake signs with Puma

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World 100-metres champion, has inked a deal with German sportswear manufacturer Puma.
The announcement was made by Puma on their Instagram account two hours ago.
The post

Sport

Blake leads all qualifiers into men’s 100m final at Jamaica Trials

Ackeem Blake emerged as the top qualifier in the men’s 100m semi-finals at the National Senior and Junior Championships at the National Stadium on Friday.
Blake, who holds the fastest time among Ja

Sport

Jackson sets the pace with impressive victory in 100m preliminaries

Shericka Jackson was in scintillating form in the preliminary round of the women’s 100m at the National Senior and Junior Championships (Jamaica Trials) on Thursday night at the National Stadium.
J

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols