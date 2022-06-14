Shanieka Ricketts wins triple jump in Turku | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s world silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts won the women’s triple jump at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland today.

Ricketts led throughout, opening with 14.10m and improving to 14.35m in round two. It held on as the leading mark but was challenged in the final round by Slovenia’s Neja Filipic, who jumped 14.26m to finish second.

Tori Franklyn of the USA finished third with an effort of 14.05m.

Britany Anderson of Jamaica had to settle for second in the women’s 100m hurdles, which produced one of the closest finishes of the day.

Anderson, Tobi Amusan of Nigeria, Nadine Visser of the Netherlands, and Australia’s Liz Clay were all roughly level at halfway.

Anderson’s run wasn’t quite as clean as her race in Rome, nor did she have as good a start, so Amusan capitalised on that to come through and win in a season’s best of 12.57 (0.2m/s), shaving 0.01 off the meeting record. Anderson was 0.02 behind while Visser was third (12.72).