Shaw leads Jamaica to victory against Mexico in World Cup qualifier | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica secured a positive start in their bid to qualify for back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cups by beating host country Mexico 1-0 in their opening Group A fixture of the Concacaf Women’s Championship in Monterrey, Mexico on Monday night.

The Concacaf Women’s Championship serves as the region’s final round of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 and as a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

The championship is being played entirely in Monterrey, Mexico, and the tournament’s 16 matches are split across two stadiums — Estadio Universitario and Estadio BBVA.

The top two teams in each group earn spots in the World Cup, to be played in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20 next year. Additionally, the winner of the event will get an automatic berth for the 2024 Olympics in France.

The two third-place finishers in each group advance to a 10-nation intercontinental playoff in February of 2023 to decide the final three berths to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Playing at the Estadio Universitario in Monterrey, the Reggae Girlz got their goal early from Khadija Shaw in the eighth minute via a free-kick by Deneisha Blackwood, with the ball finding Shaw and the forward scoring with a header. With this goal, Shaw ties Jody Brown for most Concacaf Women’s Championship goals by a Jamaican player with four.

Mexico looked to respond and in the 15th minute, Diana Ordonez almost equalized the game with a header but was denied by the goalpost.

Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer came up with a big save in the 28th minute by denying Carolina Jaramillo a goal after she tried a long-distance shot, resulting in a corner kick that the Mexican side didn’t take advantage of.

In the 35th minute, after a VAR review, the referee ruled in favour of a penalty for Jamaica after Mexico’s Casandra Montero committed a handball in the area. Havana Solaun was the one who took the ball, missing the chance of extending the Jamaica advantage by sending it over the crossbar.

They were more chances starting in the second half, as Shaw tried to surprise the Mexican front again, but was denied the 2-0 lead by the goalpost. Ordonez, in the 54th minute, had the equalizer again, but barely missed a header that would have been an assist by Bianca Sierra.

Mexico kept pushing as Joseline Montoya, subbed on in the 80th minute, put a ball in the area but the Jamaican defense were there, ready to cover it.

With this result, Jamaica earned their first win over Mexico in a Concacaf Women’s Championship match, making their overall record 1W-0D-3L.

The next opportunity for Mexico will be against Haiti, while Jamaica’s next challenge will be against the United States.

Earlier, the United States opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Haiti in the first match of Group A.

Remaining matches

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 – Estadio BBVA

19:00 (18:00) Costa Rica vs Panama

22:00 (21:00) Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago

Thursday, July 7, 2022 – Estadio BBVA

19:00 (18:00) Jamaica vs United States

22:00 (21:00) Haiti vs Mexico

Friday, July 8, 2022 – Estadio Universitario

19:00 (18:00) Trinidad and Tobago vs Costa Rica

22:00 (21:00) Panama vs Canada

Monday, July 11, 2022

19:00 (18:00) Canada vs Costa Rica – Estadio BBVA

19:00 (18:00) Panama vs Trinidad and Tobago – Estadio Universitario

22:00 (21:00) Jamaica vs Haiti – Estadio BBVA

22:00 (21:00) United States vs Mexico – Estadio Universitario

Thursday, July 14, 2022 – Estadio Universitario

19:00 (18:00) SF1: 1A vs 2B

22:00 (21:00) SF2: 1B vs 2A

Monday, July 18, 2022 – Estadio BBVA

19:00 (18:00) 3rd: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2

22:00 (21:00) F: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2