Shaw urges farmers to report praedial larceny as arrests fall | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica has recorded a reduction in the number of arrests made for praedial larceny up to October, when compared to the corresponding period last year.

The disclosure was made by Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Audley Shaw, while speaking at the ‘Eat Jamaican Day’ event on Thursday.

“Forty-one arrests were made compared to 69 arrests for the same period in 2020,” Shaw disclosed.

With that reduction in the arrests of suspected praedial thieves, the minister called on farmers to report incidents of theft.

“We urge our farmers… to (also) liaise with members of the (police) team to get advice on how to better secure your farms against praedial larceny,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Shaw assured farmers that the Government, the police and other stakeholders within the agriculture sector will continue their efforts in tackling the issue of praedial larceny.

“The ministry’s Praedial Larceny Prevention Coordination Unit headed by Superintendent Oral Pascoe continues to work assiduously to provide training and sensitisation of all our stakeholders,” he stated.

“In that regard, six capacity-building sessions were held with 101 officers,” shared the minister.