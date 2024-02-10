Sheffield boost Premier League survival bid with 3-1 win at Luton Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Sheffield boost Premier League survival bid with 3-1 win at Luton Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

41-y-o man arrested; accused of raping a minor

Senate approves legislation for ECJ to assume functions of Ombudsman

Nickisha Pryce sets indoor personal best in 400m at Tyson Invitational

Cops monitor Brown’s Town with 48 hour curfew

Subs deliver for Tottenham as Son sets up late winner against Brighton

Sheffield boost Premier League survival bid with 3-1 win at Luton

Jota, Diaz and Nunez score for Liverpool in 3-1 win over Burnley

Haaland’s double leads Man City to 2-0 win over Everton

Popcaan fined $40,000 for breaching Noise Abatement Act

Six held as cops seize cocaine, over $1m during operations in St Ann

Saturday Feb 10

28°C
Loop Sports

5 hrs ago

Sheffield United’s Cameron Archer, right, celebrates scoring during the English Premier League football match against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, Luton, England, Saturday Feb. 10, 2024. (Robbie Stephenson/PA via AP).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LUTON, England (AP) — Sheffield United trimmed the gap to Premier League safety to seven points by claiming only their third win of the campaign, beating Luton 3-1 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Luton were in form after eight goals in their last two games but were undone by the Blades, in part due to a lackluster first half in which Cameron Archer and James McAtee — from the penalty spot — scored to open a two-goal gap.

Luton rallied after the break, halving the deficit with a penalty of their own from Carlton Morris. Yet, in pushing for an equalizer, the hosts were left exposed on the break. On one of them, Vinicius Souza rattled a shot past Thomas Kaminski to seal a first win on the road for Chris Wilder’s team and shine a glimmer of hope over its survival bid.

Sheffield United stayed in last place but are now tied for points with second-from-bottom Burnley.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

February 10, 2024 02:46 PM

Sport

February 10, 2024 05:47 PM

Sport

January 31, 2024 11:48 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

41-y-o man arrested; accused of raping a minor

Jamaica News

Senate approves legislation for ECJ to assume functions of Ombudsman

Sport

Nickisha Pryce sets indoor personal best in 400m at Tyson Invitational

More From

Jamaica News

Businessman shot dead in St Thomas

A businessman was shot and killed by gunmen in York, St Thomas on Thursday.
The deceased is 42-year-old shop and bar operator Delvin Hayles, alias ‘Short Boss’, of Shanty Town, York in the parish.

See also

Sport

Jockey Abigail Able named Q8Oils brand ambassador in historic move

Jockey Abigail Able has signed a significant deal with  Bearings & Accessories’ product, Q8Oils, stepping into a role as a brand ambassador in a notable move toward gender equity within horse

Jamaica News

Two televised debates scheduled between JLP, PNP ahead of local polls

Jamaicans will get a chance to hear from some of their prospective local government representatives in the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) in two

Entertainment

TikTok sensation Kizzy Don, Rum Bar collab on 2024 calendar

TikTok sensation and recording artiste Kizzy Don is the face of Rum Bar’s 2024 calendar.
Rum Bar brand, which is under the management of Worthy Park Estate, announced the collab recently.

Jamaica News

JLP expels seven for nominating as independents or PNP candidates

Seven persons who were nominated to run as independent candidates or on the People’s National Party (PNP) ticket for the February 26 local government election have been expelled from the governing Jam

Lifestyle

Operation Home Transformation is back: Living room makeover to be won!

Loop Jamaica, Courts and Treasure Beach Studios have collaborated again to give you the opportunity to win a J$500,000 dream living room makeover!
Last time out, our lucky winner, Glenessa Mart

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols