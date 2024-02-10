Sheffield boost Premier League survival bid with 3-1 win at Luton Loop Jamaica

LUTON, England (AP) — Sheffield United trimmed the gap to Premier League safety to seven points by claiming only their third win of the campaign, beating Luton 3-1 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Luton were in form after eight goals in their last two games but were undone by the Blades, in part due to a lackluster first half in which Cameron Archer and James McAtee — from the penalty spot — scored to open a two-goal gap.

Luton rallied after the break, halving the deficit with a penalty of their own from Carlton Morris. Yet, in pushing for an equalizer, the hosts were left exposed on the break. On one of them, Vinicius Souza rattled a shot past Thomas Kaminski to seal a first win on the road for Chris Wilder’s team and shine a glimmer of hope over its survival bid.

Sheffield United stayed in last place but are now tied for points with second-from-bottom Burnley.