Sheila Segree-White promoted to VP of Human Resources at Scotia Loop Jamaica

Scotia Group Jamaica Limited has announced the appointment of Sheila Segree-White to the role of Vice President, Human Resources effective August 1, 2023.

Segree-White is a seasoned banker with over two decades of experience in operations, customer experience and general management in the financial services and banking industries.

She joined Scotiabank in 2007 as the Director, Service Quality and Measurement where she helped drive service delivery excellence in all customer-facing areas. She then went on to the role of Director for the Jamaica Contact Centre developing an internationally recognised, high-performing sales and service team.

In her most recent position as the Vice President, Customer Experience & Advocacy, Sheila led the development and implementation of comprehensive customer-focused strategies across multiple business lines to drive industry leadership and best-in-class service.

She is responsible for the expansion of the Customer Experience Unit and delivered significant improvements in customer complaint resolution and customer feedback metrics.

President and CEO of Scotia Group, Audrey Tugwell Henry commenting on the appointment said “Sheila has had a stellar career with the bank as well as a proven track record of success in change management and leadership. Driving a winning team culture of engagement, accountability and performance is a strategic imperative for the bank and we look forward to the transformational and strategic approach that Sheila will bring to her new role.”

Segree-White holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Nova Southeastern University in Florida and a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Studies (First Class Honours) from the University of the West Indies.