Shella TopStar readies himself for first Reggae Sumfest performance | Loop Jamaica

Dancehall artiste Shella TopStar is slated to perform at this year’s staging of one of Jamaica’s biggest summer events, Reggae Sumfest.

Set to perform one of his newest singles, ‘Kerocene’, which was officially released on May 6, 2022, the artiste’s showing will be his debut performance on the show.

“This track is about a female that’s willing to do anything for her partner, even in the depths of danger, and showcase extreme loyalty,” the artiste explained.

Fans can expect a professional, high-energy performance, as he hopes to tap into a wider fanbase and become more established in the music industry.

“This is my first time performing for a mixture of both international and local audiences, so what’s most exciting for me is to have the opportunity to showcase my talent at Reggae Sumfest,” the artiste said.

Shella TopStar is known for singles such as ‘Strap’, ‘Prove Dem Wrong’ and ‘Daily’.

“I will continue to make music that resonates with my fans. The kind of songs that I will be releasing will address relevant topics in our culture, here in Jamaica and abroad. I will sustain my presence in dancehall music by promoting and giving young talents the same opportunity that was given to me to express my musical talent and abilities,” he stated.

In the pipeline is another song, “Badness Rave”, which is also slated for be release this month.

Described by the artiste as a vibe song with a focus on life and happiness, the track will be followed by a hardcore love-type song titled, “Aggression”, scheduled for a June release.

“The objective of all these releases is to cover a wide range of songs, offering something different for my fans,” Shella TopStar.

Additionally, he is working on his second EP, ‘Ying Yang’, which is scheduled to be released shortly after his performance at Reggae Sumfest.

Some of the tracks to be included on the EP are ‘Far’, ‘Strength’, ‘Living It Up’, ‘Ba-Na-Na-Na’, and the title track ‘Ying Yang’.

Shella TopStar will hit the Reggae Sumfest stage on Main Festival Night 1, July 22, 2022. The show will be held in Montego Bay, St James.