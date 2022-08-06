Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world-leading 100m time in Poland Loop Jamaica

Sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran a new world lead time of 10.66 seconds in the women’s 100m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Poland, Silesia on Saturday.

USA’s Aleia Hobbs (10.94) and C?te d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou (11.00) finished in second and third respectively.

World champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica was in unstoppable form in the hotly-anticipated women’s 200m. Jackson finished comfortably ahead of Shaunae Miller-Uibo with a time of 21.84 seconds. Miller-Uibo clocked in at 22.35.