Shenseea Addresses Rumors Her Song With Megan Thee Stallion Leaked

Shenseea stepped forward to address reports her new song with Megan Thee Stallion got leaked online.

On Thursday, mere hours ahead of the much-anticipated midnight premiere of “Lick” with Megan Thee Stallion, rumors started making the rounds on social media that the track was leaked with some folks sharing snippets. Judging from the early responses, fans have mixed reviews about what they heard. Some folks said the track was more of the same from the dancehall princess, while others, particularly some of her celebrity friends, are giving it some fire emojis.

Some folks compared it to Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s mega-hit single “WAP,” both in lyrical content and visual. Nevertheless, the song is scheduled to hit streaming services at midnight eastern standard time.

In addressing the alleged leak in a video, Shenseea told her fans not to panic since, due to time differences, the song is being released in some countries before hitting the airwaves stateside and Jamaica.

“And for those who are saying somebody leaked my song, it’s not leaked guys, it’s just being released in other countries who are ahead of us,” she said. “It’s not leaked stop worrying stop panicking the song is not leaked.”

The song has excerpts already uploaded to YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. Fans listen to Shenseea spit, “Go down pon you knee, me waa siddung pon you head, pon you mind, you fi dine. This break out fine, my legs are open wide.”

Megan Thee Stallion raps, “Real hot girl sh*t. Hop it, anyplace I wanna sit, the n***a better hope he can breathe after this. Make him sweat, get upon the beard make a mess. P***y in his face and my a*s in his chest.”

Based on the cover art released earlier this week, fans knew that the song was going to be raunchy, but many expected a bit more, it seemed, and were left disappointed as it is serving sex but not in a fresh or creative format.

Fans heard a clip of the song and were then asked if they were feeling it yeah or nay, and most did not hide their disappointment. One fan advised her, “Sing supm wid sense nuh mumma. Maybe I’m old but I’m tired of the same old lick and s**k song dem.” Another expressed her displeasure with, “OMG, then this nuh bootleg WAP?! Betta dem did just say a WAP re-mix and done. KMT.”

On Shenseea’s IG page, her ShenYengs were particularly excited after she shared a teaser. Some celebrities like Stefflon Don, Dizzyclean Face, Dream Doll, and Bobby Lyte were ecstatic.

“Omg omg omg!!!! [fire emoji] I already know this is the song for the summer,” Lyte wrote.

“Had to pause my work to re watch this mi love it Shen you go girl big song this,” one fan wrote. Another fan added, “The haters are out in their numbers cuz this song is clearly a hit idk what these people listening to a cyan the same song.”

Upon its release, the official version will finally settle the debate as to whether the song is really worth all the hype that came along with it. Fans of Shenseea are still waiting on her to drop her debut album, which she said in an interview on Hot 97, was completed from mid-2021. Over the last few weeks, she has been teasing fans with the drop, even going so far as asking her label to release it, noting that her die-hard fans deserve it. Megan is also reportedly working on a new project.

What do you think of the new song so far?