Shenseea brings some relief to hurricane-hit St Elizabeth

Dancehall artiste Shenseea has stepped up to the plate, bringing aid in the form of care and relief packages to citizens of the parish of St Elizabeth that was ravaged by Hurricane Beryl.

The artiste’s initiative has seemingly brought solace to many, showcasing her commitment to giving back to what she described as her “home parish”.

Sharing videos and photographs of her day’s activities in the parish on Instagram on Saturday, the artiste was seen distributing tarpaulins and food packages.

Her son, Rajeiro Lee, accompanied her on the trip to the southern parish.

Born Chinsea Linda Lee, the 27-year-old singer expressed her gratitude to God for the opportunity to be able to make a difference in the lives of some of the people of her native parish.

“My last 48 hours have been wholesome as I prepared and distributed care and relief packages to my home parish that has been drastically affected by Hurricane Beryl,” the ‘Blessed’ hit maker wrote.

“I’m so grateful God put me in a position to take care of my people!” she added.

Shenseea also lauded her colleagues at Romeich Entertainment, headed by businessman Romeich Major, for helping to execute her vision.

The ‘Hit and Run’ deejay’s act has resonated with her fans and fellow Jamaicans. In fact, her Instagram post received over 90,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments up to Saturday night.

Among those congratulating the entertainer for her act of kindness was Government Senator Abka Fitz Henley.

“Well done,” he wrote.

Singer, rapper and songwriter Alicai Harley commented: “Not me here with tears in my eyes, God bless you, Shen”.

Bounty Killer said: “Generosity”.

Other personalities, including Tarrus Riley, CeCile, Lanae and Dancing Rebel, shared their approval of Shenseea’s gesture to the people of St Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, a female Instagram user who claimed that she met the entertainer on Saturday in her (the user’s) hometown of Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth, said it was a blessing to meet the dancehall artiste.

“May the Lord forever bless you and Romeich (Major). You guys have a heart of gold… You guys are for the people and I wish if every producer/artiste/manager could take a page out of you guys’ book,” the woman wrote.

Shared another woman: “May your (Shenseea’s) food basket never empty”.

Added another: “I see the genuine love you have for the people! Thank you so much for helping the people of our bread basket parish, Shen!”