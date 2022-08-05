Shenseea Links With Chris Brown & Fireboy DML On Afrobeats Banger ‘Diana’

Fireboy DML drops off his new album with the single “Diana,” featuring Shenseea and Chris Brown.

Nigerian singer drops off his new album, Playboy, on Friday with a star-studded guest list including features from Ed Sheeran, Asake, Euro, Rema, Chris Brown, and of course, Jamaican star Shenseea, who drops a fire verse for the track “Diana.” Breezy also eased into the track like an authentic Afrobeats artist riding the beat.

“Haffi get a gyal like me / This yah pum pum high quality / UFO, mi no ordinary / And that’s why you want me, up me / From sun up, we haffi go when the sun up / We only on the same time when we f**k up,” Shenyeng spits on the Phantom-produced track.

The Jamaican deejay received raved reviews for her verse on the track, and so far, Fireboy DML has been getting positive feedback on the album. The project packs 14 tracks, led by the title track, “Playboy.”

The 26-year-old Nigerian star has been on a steady rise since breaking on the scene in 2019 with his breakout hit, “Jealous.

Chris Brown is currently touring while promoting his new album, Breezy, which performed less than he had anticipated. The R&B singer has since released a Deluxe version of the LP, giving it a much-needed boost on the streaming chart.

Shenseea is currently working on her sophomore album, due sometime early next year. Her debut project, Alpha, was met with critical acclaim when she released it earlier this year. She has yet to reveal a title for the LP or a release date, but she has been spotted in the studio with some big-name producers like Stargate and Murda Beatz.