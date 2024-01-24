Shenseea Previews New Music With Producer Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor

Shenseea dropping new music on Friday following her announcement she is heading back to dancehall.

The Jamaican singer is keeping true to her promise as she dropped a teaser for her first dancehall track in over two years since she started her hip-hop career. Fans and critics alike have questioned the state of her career as her hip-hop music was not well received.

It seems that Shenseea has been listening to fans and has teased her first release for 2024, a dancehall track. On her TikTok account, she gave fans a preview of “Hit & Run”, produced by one award-winning producer, Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor.

“You think you coulda get inna me feelings, you couldn’t get me fi sekkle down, mi give you a hit and run x 2/ mi did only want likkle dealings, never did a look you, you must be dumb, mi give you a hit and run/ aye my yute, you take it too serious. Give you a likkle piece, a likkle feel up/now you ah tek set on me.. give me space, give me room…” Shenseea sings in the previewed verse.

The post was liked by 92k fans on TikTok, and fans also expressed interest in the track. “Okay, Shen…let’s stay in this lane, okay!!! This is all we ask,” one fan wrote. Another added, “This is what dancehall was asking for. Shenseea is back 2024.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2fr5SBLQ45/

“This actually sounds hard inno. This is your kinda tunes Sheng yen leave mainstream America pop and stay authentic to yuh roots beautiful,” one fan wrote.

The song is set for release on Friday, January 26, 2024. On Instagram, producer Stephen Di Genius also hyped up the track. “Dancehall Time,” he wrote in the comments of a post of the song on Hollywood Unlocked.

In the meantime, Shenseea hopped on the, of course, challenge on TikTok, where she showed off her prowess as an artist.

“I am Shenseea, of course I am the number one streaming female artist in my country, my Sheng Yengs don’t play about me…of course I taught myself how to play the piano, me is an independent gyal…” she said in the video.