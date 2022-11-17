Shenseea Responds To London’s Baby Mother In Birthday Tribute To Her Son

Shenseea seemingly reacts to recent attacks from London On Da Track’s baby mother Eboni while celebrating her son Rajeiro Lee’s 7th birthday, and she is ensuring that it is known that she will take all measures to protect and take care of her son.

On Thursday, the Grammy-nominated artist shared a sweet birthday message to her son. “HAPPY 7th BIRTHDAY to my young King, my favourite person in the world, a forever friend, my peace,” Shenseea began.

Shenseea became a mother at the young age of 18 years old, and within months of having her son, she began her career as a dancehall deejay in Jamaica. The artist expressed that she enjoys working hard to provide for her son. “I enjoy working my ass off for u cuz u make me SO proud!!! I never knew what it meant to love til I was blessed with you, a kid like you make me wanna have 5 more,” she said.

The artist also seemingly addressed her boyfriend, London On Da Track’s second baby mother, Eboni, who this week insinuated that Shenseea’s son may have been inappropriate with her and London’s daughter. “Aint NOTHING gonna slide as long as I’m alive when it comes to u boy,” the 25-year-old wrote.

“I love you so much and I’m happy that you never doubt that because you believe it! You’re my lifeline King,” she ended.

Earlier this week, Rajeiro Lee was the topic of conversation after Eboni posted several Instagram stories blasting Shenseea and her son.

Tagging Shenseea saying, “I’m saying Loud and Clear and I mean it from the bottom of my soul @shenseea you and your little nasty son stay away from my daughter.”

Eboni seemingly says she brought her allegations to the attention of her baby daddy, London On Da Track, and he ignored her, so she went to social media.

“[Shenseea] you need to talk to your son and take him to therapy before he grows up and gets into real trouble,” Eboni wrote in several other Stories. “In the meantime, I’m saying Loud and Clear again [Shenseea] keep yourself and your son AWAY from My Daughter for the rest of your life.”

While Shenseea hasn’t directly addressed Eboni, who shares daughter Paris with London, it’s not the first time she has had an issue with any of London’s past partners.

In the meantime, Shenseea is still that girl, as the artist was recently featured on the FIFA 23 soundtrack. The Jamaican singer is currently working on her sophomore album, due sometime next year. In the meantime, she has been working on her vocals and regularly showcasing her growth for her fans.