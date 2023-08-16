Shenseea strikes ‘gold’ in the US Loop Jamaica

‘Pure Souls’, a 2021 single by American rapper and producer Kanye West, which features vocals by American rapper Roddy Ricch and Jamaican dancehall artiste Shenseea, has been certified gold in the United States.

The certification was issued on August 15 by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) after it reached the streaming and sales equivalent of 500,000 units sold in America.

‘Pure Souls’, produced by West and BoogzDaBeast, is featured on West’s 2021 album ‘Donda’ (GOOD Music/Def Jam Recordings). Shenseea is also featured on another of the album’s tracks, ‘Ok Ok Pt 2’.

‘Pure Souls’ was first previewed during a listening party at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021. At the August 5 listening party, West changed part of his verse, removing lines that alluded to his relationship with Barack Obama, such as “44 telling me I’m still not folks”.

At the August 26 listening party at Soldier Field, West added Shenseea to the track.

The collaboration came about after he had watched her freestyle at Hot 97 with Funkmaster Flex, which was uploaded on July 28, 2021.

At the listening event, Shenseea joined West on the stairs of his remade childhood home along with artistes such as Travis Scott, Marilyn Manson, and DaBaby.

‘Pure Souls’ was a commercial success, charting in several European territories and in the US. It peaked at number 10 on US Gospel Songs, number 25 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, number 12 on US Christian Songs, number 52 on the Billboard Hot 100, number 83 in Sweden, number 37 in Australia, number 26 in South Africa, and number 46 in Canada.