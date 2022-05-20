Shenseea to pay tuition for two college dropouts | Loop Jamaica

Shenseea is giving two college dropouts in Jamaica the chance to finish their education by paying their tuition.

The ‘Blessed’ artiste made the announcement on her Instagram page earlier, as she celebrates her second annual ‘Yeng Day’ with her fans.

“For this year’s Yeng Day celebration, I’m sending two college dropouts in Jamaica back to school to get that degree. I know how it feels attending college and then you have to stop because of financial difficulty, so now that I’m in a different position I can help to change that. So two lucky Shen Yeng will receive help from me to go back to school,” she said in a short video.

Shenseea has never shied away from sharing her rags to riches story and has often used her humble beginnings in an attempt to motivate fans.

“I, too, had to drop out of college because my family couldn’t afford the tuition for the last year of my studies, so I know how disappointing it is to start something so important and not finish because of a situation we often can’t control! But please look at me! Don’t give up,” she wrote.

“I just hope that I motivate anybody else out there who drop out of college or high school, whatever the case may be, you should not let it stop you from being successful, find another way,” she said.

Her fans are required to send proof of their attendance and status letter to her email for a chance to be selected.

Recently, she gave her manager Romeich Major the “best gift ever” by purchasing land for him in the Corporate Area.

But, her latest act of kindness is being met with even more adoration from her fans.

“You’re such an inspiration,” one commented.

“Keep up the good work Shenseea,” another wrote.

“This is such an amazing way to give back,” another added.