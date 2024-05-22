Shenseea Turn Heads In New Reggae Boyz Away Kit For Copa America

Shenseea is giving fans a premiere look at the upcoming Jamaica 2024 Copa America kit.

The dancehall artist teased the first look at the unreleased away kit that the Reggae Boyz are slated to wear at the upcoming Copa America games in a series of photos. The jersey, which is made by Adidas, showcases the brand’s signature three stripes in white on the chest and in gold on the shoulders.

The stripe features the colors of the Jamaica flag in a design that resembles an African wax print pattern. The cross in the flag can be seen in the abstract art along with symmetric hummingbirds which is the national bird.

Shenseea shows off the unreleased kit ahead of the release of her upcoming 14-track sophomore album, Never Gets Late Here, which arrives on Friday (May 24). The singer wore the jersey in the studio where she previewed one of the album songs, a collaboration with African artist WizKid titled “Work Mi Out.” In the video clip shared to Instagram, Shenseea is heard singing along to the upcoming track.

The Reggae Boyz are expected to wear these jerseys during the Copa America football championship, which is scheduled for June to July of this year. The United States tournament will reportedly take place across 14 stadiums in 13 cities. There will be 16 teams participating in the competition, including the popular Brazil and Argentina.

While no official release date has been announced for the Jamaica 2024 Copa America Away kit, fans are excited to get their hands on it this summer. This year, Jamaica will be participating in its third Copa America tournament. Shenseea’s collaboration with JFF x Adidas was an exciting way to unveil a first look at the new jerseys. The singer’s new album comes out at midnight, which means all eyes are on her and her athletic ensemble.

