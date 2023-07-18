Shericka Jackson clocks 22.02 for victory in Hungary Loop Jamaica

Shericka Jackson cruised to victory in the women’s 200m at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial, the penultimate Gold meeting in this season’s World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, held in Szekesfehervar, Hungary on Tuesday.

The reigning 200m world champion, Jackson, demonstrated her prowess with a fairly good time of 22.02 (1.0m/s), making another strong statement just four weeks before the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke, making her professional debut, came close to her PB with 22.36 for second place. Anthonique Strachan was third in 22.45.

Briana Williams of Jamaica finished in the seventh position with a time of 23.38.

Jackson’s 22.02 came over a week after she clocked 21.71 to win the Jamaican 200m title in Kingston – a time that was the world lead until Gabby Thomas clocked 21.60 to win the US title later that day.