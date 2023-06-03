Shericka Jackson clocks meet record 10.78 at Racers Grand Prix Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson delivered an outstanding performance in the women’s 100m at the Racers Grand Prix at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Jackson powered home in a season’s best and meet record time of 10.78 seconds, just below her personal best of 10.71 set in Monaco in 2022. Her time stands as the joint second fastest in the world this year.

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is the world leader with a time of 10.76 seconds.

Anthony Strachan from Barbados secured second place, achieving a season’s best time of 10.99 seconds. Shashalee Forbes of Jamaica finished third with a time of 11.07 seconds.

Jackson, who is the reigning world champion in the 200m, credited her success to the recent progress she has made in her training.

She acknowledged the work done with her coach on the first 30 metres of the race, expressing satisfaction with her performance. “Coach and I have been working on the first 30m, and tonight I think I did great,” said Jackson. “I am definitely on the right path to achieve times of 10.50 and 10.60 this season.”

Remona Burchell showcased an impressive performance to secure a notable victory in the women’s 100m ‘B’ race.

Burchell sprinted to the finish line in a season’s best time of 11.17 seconds, beating Tia Clayton, who achieved a lifetime best of 11.23 seconds to claim second place. Briana Williams, who initially led the race until the final quarter, finished third with a time of 11.30 seconds.

In the men’s 100m event, Christian Coleman emerged as the victor. Regarded as one of the best starters in history and holding the world indoor 60m record, the American sprinter quickly distanced himself from the field, crossing the line in 10.03 seconds.

Kadrian Goldson of Jamaica displayed a strong finish to secure second place, setting a lifetime best time of 10.08 seconds, while Emanuel Archibald from Guyana claimed the third spot with a time of 10.23 seconds.

In the men’s 100m ‘B’ race, Michael Campbell prevailed with a season’s best time of 10.08 seconds, leaving his Jamaican compatriot Tyquendo Tracey behind as he clocked a season’s best time of 10.26 seconds. Kuron Griffith of Barbados achieved a lifetime best of 10.30 seconds, securing third place.