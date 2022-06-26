Shericka Jackson completes sprint double at Jamaica trials | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Shericka Jackson completes sprint double at Jamaica trials
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Melton Williams

11 minutes ago

Shericka Jackson (left) wins the women’s 200m on the final day of the Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Sunday, June 26, 2022. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Shericka Jackson completed a sweep of the 100m and 200m at the Jamaica trials on the final day of action at the National Stadium on Sunday.

After overcoming some pre-race drama to win her first national 100m title in a season’s best of 10.77 (0.9m/s) on Friday, Jacksonsolidified her readiness for next month’s World Championships in Eugene, Oregon with a commanding victory in the 200m.

Just as she did in the 100m, Jackson blasted out of the blocks to leave Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and the Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah well behind to burst the tape in a personal best 21.55 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year.

The time represents the third-fastest in history behind world record holder Florence Griffith Joyner and Thompson-Herah.

The 29-year-old Thompson-Herah finished second in 22.05 while Fraser-Pryce clocked 22.14 for third place.

In the men’s 200m, Andrew Hudson scored an easy victory over the 100m champion Yohan Blake to win his first national title.

Hudson powered home in 20.10 seconds, followed by Blake in 20.31 and Nigel Ellis in 20.41.

