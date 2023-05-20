Shericka Jackson dominates 200m at JAAA All Comers meet Loop Jamaica

World champion Shericka Jackson won the women’s 200m at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) All Comers track and field meet on Saturday, clocking an impressive time of 22.25 seconds (1.1 meters per second).

It was Jackson’s first 200m race of the season, and she outperformed her competitors to achieve the sixth-fastest time in the world this year. The current world leader in the women’s 200m is Julian Alfred from St Lucia, who holds a personal best time of 21.91 seconds.

Stephenie-Ann McPherson, a 400m specialist and teammate of Jackson from MVP, finished second with a time of 23.38 seconds. Tatjana Pinto of Germany, representing Elite Track Club, claimed third place in her first event of the season, crossing the finish line in 23.74 seconds.

In the men’s 200m race, British sprinter Zharnel Hughes from Racers Track emerged as the winner, completing the race in 20.18 seconds (0.9 meters per second). Jazeel Murphy from Titans International secured the second position with a time of 20.76 seconds, followed closely by Nigel Ellis from Elite Track Club in third place with a time of 20.80 seconds.