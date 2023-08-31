Shericka Jackson dominates 200m at Zurich Diamond League Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s two-time 200m world champion Shericka Jackson followed up her recent win at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, with a decisive victory in the event at the Zurich Diamond League on Thursday.

Jackson was in complete control of the race, leading almost immediately as she clocked 21.82. Her winning time was just over four-hundredths of a second slower than her world lead run she used to claim the world title on August 25.

Shericka Jackson celebrates winning the women’s 200m in Zurich.

The 29-year-old Jamaican has been dominant in the sprint event since Tokyo 2020, where she failed to make it out of the heats. Jackson owns five Olympic medals, including gold as a member of the 4x100m relay team.

Great Britain’s Daryll Neita was second at 22.25, followed by American Kayla White (22.33).

“This full house is wonderful, I enjoyed the atmosphere a lot. I wanted to come out here and perform,” Jackson said following the race.

Her busy season is not over, as she says she has two more races left including a finale in Eugene.

“To be honest, the season has not finished yet, so my focus is not yet on the Olympic Games, but on this 2023 season,” explained Jackson. “I just want to finish this season well.”