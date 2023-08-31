Shericka Jackson dominates 200m at Zurich Diamond League Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Shericka Jackson dominates 200m at Zurich Diamond League Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Chris Brown in Jamaica: A dream come true or the highlight of summer?

MSBM to recognise outstanding business leaders at anniversary gala

Vaz promises commuters reduced waiting time for JUTC buses

John Isner’s US Open and tennis career ends in 5th-set tiebreak loss

Danielle Williams follows world title with Zurich DL victory

SSL fraud probe reveals more victims and long-term mismanagement – FID

Shericka Jackson dominates 200m at Zurich Diamond League

BACK TO SCHOOL RUSH: More cops deployed in major town centres

JP Farms helps give Gray’s Inn community a fresh start

Williams urges principals to desist from locking out students

Thursday Aug 31

31?C
Loop Sports

3 hrs ago

Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, centre, crosses the finish line to win the women’s 200m at the Diamond League meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, August 31, 2023. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica’s two-time 200m world champion Shericka Jackson followed up her recent win at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, with a decisive victory in the event at the Zurich Diamond League on Thursday.

Jackson was in complete control of the race, leading almost immediately as she clocked 21.82. Her winning time was just over four-hundredths of a second slower than her world lead run she used to claim the world title on August 25.

Shericka Jackson celebrates winning the women’s 200m in Zurich.

The 29-year-old Jamaican has been dominant in the sprint event since Tokyo 2020, where she failed to make it out of the heats. Jackson owns five Olympic medals, including gold as a member of the 4x100m relay team.

Great Britain’s Daryll Neita was second at 22.25, followed by American Kayla White (22.33).

“This full house is wonderful, I enjoyed the atmosphere a lot. I wanted to come out here and perform,” Jackson said following the race.

Her busy season is not over, as she says she has two more races left including a finale in Eugene.

“To be honest, the season has not finished yet, so my focus is not yet on the Olympic Games, but on this 2023 season,” explained Jackson. “I just want to finish this season well.”

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Chris Brown in Jamaica: A dream come true or the highlight of summer?

Business

MSBM to recognise outstanding business leaders at anniversary gala

Jamaica News

Vaz promises commuters reduced waiting time for JUTC buses

More From

Sport

Schedule for Jamaicans at Zurich Diamond League meet today

Two-time world champion Shericka Jackson and Gabby Thomas of the USA will face off in the women’s 200m

Sport

See also

Shericka Jackson dominates 200m at Zurich Diamond League

Jamaica’s two-time 200m world champion Shericka Jackson followed up her recent win at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, with a decisive victory in the event at the Zurich Di

Jamaica News

Double murder rocks Steer Town, St Ann

Three men were shot, two fatally, during a drive-by shooting at a bar in Dam Head Square in Steer Town, St Ann on Tuesday.
The deceased are 27-year-old labourer Akeem Reid, alias ‘Older Head’, and

Sport

Danielle Williams follows world title with Zurich DL victory

Sha’Carri proves too hot for Jamaicans Natasha Morrison and Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women’s 100m

Entertainment

‘Where is the support for Medikk?’

Booking agent calls on music industry players to rally to support missing artiste

Jamaica News

4 arrested, $2.5 million recovered re Beryllium robbery in Mandeville

Four persons, including a woman, have been arrested and more than $2.5 million recovered in relation to last Friday’s brazen robbery at a bank in Mandeville, Manchester.
The disclosure was made by

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols