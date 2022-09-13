Shericka Jackson finishes 4th in Bellinzona, Natoya Goule takes 800m Loop Jamaica

World 200m champion Shericka Jackson could only manage fifth place in the women’s 100m at the Gala dei Castelli, this season’s final World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting, in Bellinzona, Switzerland on Monday.

Jackson finished in 11.19 seconds, four days after she clocked 10.81 for second behind her Jamaican teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the Diamond League 100m final in Zurich followed by victory in the Diamond League 200m final.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou from Ivory Coast stormed to victory in 10.86, missing Fraser-Pryce’s meeting record by 0.08.

Ta Lou has dipped under 11 seconds six times since August 10, when she broke the African record with 10.72. This year’s European and Commonwealth bronze medallist Daryll Neita placed second in 11.00 ahead of Bassant Hemida from Egypt (11.07).

In the men’s 100m, this year’s NACAC champion Ackeem Blake of Jamaica finished fourth in 10.09 seconds.

USA’s Brandon Carnes took a surprising win, running 10.04 from lane eight to edge Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya and Kendal Williams of the USA, who clocked the same time of 10.05.

Jamaica’s Damion Thomas clocked 13.38 for second in the men’s 110m hurdles. USA’s Jamal Britt won in 13.18. Rafael Pereira of Brazil finished third in 13.41.

Andrenette Knight of Jamaica finished third in the women’s 400m in 52.23. Lada Vondrova of the Czech Republic won in 51.60, beating Laviai Nielsen from Great Britain (51.72).

Natoya Goule was the only Jamaican winner at the meet.

The Olympic and world finalist pulled away with 200m to go to win the women’s 800m in 1:59.08, after finishing second in Zurich. World Championships finalist Anita Horvat finished second in 2:00.76 ahead of European bronze medallist Anna Wielgosz (2:01.24).