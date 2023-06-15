Shericka Jackson finishes third in 100m at Oslo Diamond League Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson secured third place in the women’s 100m at the Bislett Games, a Wanda Diamond League meeting, in Oslo, Norway on Thursday.

Jackson, participating in her first 100m race since achieving an impressive time of 10.78 at the Racers Grand Prix on June 3, crossed the finish line in 10.98 seconds.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou from the Ivory Coast claimed victory with a time of 10.75 seconds, surpassing American athlete Sha’Carri Richardson as the fastest woman in the world this year by a margin of one hundredth of a second. Additionally, Ta Lou’s time established a new meet record.

Anthonique Strachan from the Bahamas achieved a new personal best of 10.92 seconds, securing second place.

Earlier, Rushell Clayton clocked a season-best time of 53.84 seconds, earning second place in the women’s 400m hurdles while her Jamaican compatriot Janieve Russell finished fourth with in 54.91, also a season-best.

Femke Bol continued her dominance on the circuit to win the race, her 16th consecutive victory. The Dutch star showed her trademark strength over the last two barriers to leave her rivals trailing, hitting the line in a meeting record and world lead of 52.30, close to her personal best of 52.03.

Jamaica’s Danniel Thomas-Dodd, who recently set a national record of 19.77m, finished third in the women’s shot put with an effort of 19.44m.

Canada’s Sarah Mitton fared best, her 19.54m in the first round enough to hand her victory ahead of USA’s Maggie Ewen (19.52m). USA’s Chase Ealey and Portugal’s Auriol Dongmo also threw 19.44m with Thomas-Dodd and were edged out of the top three on countback.

Jamaica’s two-time World Championship silver medalist Shanieka Ricketts could only manage fourth in the women’s triple jump with 14.33m.

Yulimar Rojas won, though the brilliant Venezuelan cut it fine, her opening effort of 14.91m (2.1m/s) her best on the night, with Cuba’s Leyanis Perez Hernandez second with a personal best of 14.87m and Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine third with 14.75m.

Tajay Gayle, Jamaica’s standout long jumper and the 2019 World Championships winner, finished sixth in the men’s long jump with an effort of 7.87m.

Simon Ehammer of Switzerland took the victory with a season’s best of 8.32m. USA’s Marquis Dendy was second with 8.26m while Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou was third with 8.21m.