Shericka Jackson headlines Sportswoman of the Year nominee list Loop Jamaica

Reigning 100-metre Olympic Games silver medalist Shericka Jackson headlines a field of five nominees for the 2023 National Sportswoman of the Year award.

On the male side, Olympic Games 110m hurdles champion Hansle Parchment and the new world 400m champion Antonio Watson lead the list for Sportsman of the Year.

The announcement of nominees came on Wednesday from Mike Fennell, chairman of the Selection Committee, during a press conference at the TVJ studios.

The remaining nominees for Sportswoman of the Year include track and field athletes Rushell Clayton, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Danielle Williams, along with netballer Jhaniele Fowler.

Six candidates were nominated for the Sportsman of the Year, and joining Parchment and Watson are fellow track and field athletes Tajay Gayle, Jaheel Hyde, and Wayne Pinnock, along with motorsports racing driver Fraser McConnell.

In 2023, Jackson built on her legacy of being one of the finest all-round sprinters of all time.

She excelled at 200m, her specialist event, winning all of her races at that distance and retaining her world title in a championship record of 21.41, the second-fastest time in history and just 0.07 shy of the world record.

She also clocked a world-leading 10.65 for 100m and earned silver at the World Championships in Budapest, then capped her championships with silver in the 4x100m.

After winning in Brussels with 21.48, the fourth-fastest time in history, Jackson headed to the Diamond League Final in Eugene, where she won the sprint doubles in 10.70 and 21.57. She is now the first woman in history to break 21.60 three times in one season.

With these accomplishments, Jackson is poised to secure the Sportswoman of the Year award, adding to the one she shared with Fraser-Pryce in 2022.

On the male side, Antonio Watson made history in Budapest, Hungary as the first Jamaican man in 40 years to claim the gold medal in the World Championships 400m. The 22-year-old showcased an impressive performance, coming from behind to secure gold in his first global final at the senior level with a time of 44.24, the second-fastest of his career.

Parchment emerged as the Diamond League champion in the men’s 110m hurdles, adding to his silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. During the season-ending Prefontaine Classic at Eugene’s Hayward Field on September 17, he defeated three-time world champion Grant Holloway of the USA, finishing in 12.93 (0.9m/s) to set a new personal best and the fastest time in the world.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on January 19, 2024.