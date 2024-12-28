‘Twinnie’ faces multiple firearm related charges McGrath High holds meeting on schoolboy grooming issues Holness pledges roof repair assistance to needy households JN Bank services to be temporarily disrupted for system maintenance Leon Bailey ends goal drought to secure Aston Villa victory Newsmaker of the Year: Vybz Kartel's release from prison
Local News

Shericka Jackson opens 2025 season with second-place finish in 60m

26 January 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Promote your business with NAN
Breaking News

Saturday Jan 25

Weather 16°C
Loop Sports

40 minutes ago

Shericka Jackson competes in the women’s 60m at the Queen’s/Grace Jackson Development meet at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday, January 25, 2025. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Shericka Jackson competes in the women’s 60m at the Queen’s/Grace Jackson Development meet at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday, January 25, 2025. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

image

Shericka Jackson, the fastest woman alive over 200m, began her 2025 season on Saturday with a second-place finish in the women’s 60m at the Queen’s/Grace Jackson Development meet at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Jackson clocked 7.18 seconds, trailing Jodean Williams, who won with a time of 7.15 seconds.

The 30-year-old Jamaican had been absent from competition for six months, having missed the 100m and 200m events at the 2024 Paris Olympics due to injury.

Her last race before Saturday was on July 9, 2024, at the Gyulai István Memorial in Hungary, where she was forced to withdraw due to injury.

In the men's event, Kadrian Goldson claimed first place with a time of 6.65 seconds, edging out Tyquendo Tracey, who finished second in 6.70 seconds, and Gary Card, who took third with a time of 6.71 seconds.

Related Articles

Shanoya Douglas of Muschett High after winning the Girls’ 300m invitational time final at the inaugural New York International Showcase at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Sport

January 26, 2025 02:13 AM

Shericka Jackson at one of the training sessions in Paris, France, last month, ahead of the start of the Paris Olympic Games. (Photo: Marlon Reid)
Shericka Jackson

Recent Articles

Sport

Shericka Jackson opens 2025 season with second-place finish in 60m

Sport

Shanoya Douglas shines with gold and silver at New York Showcase

Jamaica News

Criminals try to get creative: Hide gun near front tyre of vehicle

More From

Support us

Related News

15 January 2025

FDA bans red dye No 3 from foods

28 December 2024

Road closures, traffic changes for fireworks festival

01 January 2025

No major incidents at Kartel's Freedom Street, says senior cop

08 January 2025

West Ham fire manager Julen Lopetegui with team 14th in Premier League