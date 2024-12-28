Shericka Jackson opens 2025 season with second-place finish in 60m

Shericka Jackson, the fastest woman alive over 200m, began her 2025 season on Saturday with a second-place finish in the women’s 60m at the Queen’s/Grace Jackson Development meet at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Jackson clocked 7.18 seconds, trailing Jodean Williams, who won with a time of 7.15 seconds.

The 30-year-old Jamaican had been absent from competition for six months, having missed the 100m and 200m events at the 2024 Paris Olympics due to injury.

Her last race before Saturday was on July 9, 2024, at the Gyulai István Memorial in Hungary, where she was forced to withdraw due to injury.

In the men's event, Kadrian Goldson claimed first place with a time of 6.65 seconds, edging out Tyquendo Tracey, who finished second in 6.70 seconds, and Gary Card, who took third with a time of 6.71 seconds.