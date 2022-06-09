Shericka Jackson proves too good for Thompson-Herah in Rome | Loop Jamaica

Olympic 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson clocked a new meeting record to easily beat her Jamaican teammate Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women’s 200m at the Wanda Diamond League in Rome on Thursday.

Jackson came off the curve well in control and powered home to win in 21.91 seconds, which also represents a season’s best for the versatile sprinter.

Thompson-Herah, the Olympic 100 and 200m champion, got the better of Britain’s world champion Dina Asher-Smith for second.

Thompson-Herah clocked 22.25 seconds while Asher-Smith crossed the line in 22.27.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the Olympic 400m champion, finished fourth in 22.48.