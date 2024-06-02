Shericka Jackson rebounds to victory at Stockholm Diamond League Loop Jamaica

Two-time and reigning world 200m champion Shericka Jackson returned to her winning ways on Sunday at the Stockholm Diamond League stop, clocking a season’s best 22.69 en route to victory.

It was an improvement for the 29-year-old Jamaican after she struggled to fifth place on Thursday at the Oslo Diamond League.

Jackson’s winning mark of 22.69 may be more than a second shy of her lifetime best, but the -2.0m/s headwind suggests there’s more to come. And, crucially, the manner of her victory would have given her some much-needed confidence after she lost her two-year winning streak in Oslo.

She came off the bend with a clear lead and continued to pull away from the field. Sweden’s Julia Henriksson came through to take second place in 22.89. Amy Hunt of Great Britain was third in 22.92), while surprise Oslo winner Brittany Brown of the USA withdrew from the 200m after competing in the 100m.

Jackson also won at the Marrakech Diamond League on May 19 in a time of 22.82, but is still well off her career best of 21.41 that she clocked to claim the world title last August in Budapest.

Jackson went 22.97 in Oslo, clearly far from her sub-22 best.

The Jamaican trio Rushell Clayton, Andrenette Knight and Janieve Russell were no match for Femke Bol who extended her winning streak in the Swedish city, notching her fourth win in Stockholm’s Olympic Stadium.

Bol was contesting her first 400m hurdles race of the year, which may explain why it took a while for the Dutch hurdler to move into the lead. But once she got there in the home straight, she pulled away from the Jamaicans to win in 53.07.

Clayton finished second in 53.78, while Knight and Russell set season’s bests of 54.62 and 54.99 respectively.

Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison finished seventh in the women’s 100m with a time of 11.41 seconds. In a close race, African Games champion Gina Bass got off to the best start and held off a strong challenge from Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith to win it on the dip in 11.15 (-0.8m/s). Ta Lou-Smth was just 0.01 behind with Brittany Brown taking third (11.18).

Similarly, just 0.03 separated the top three finishers in the men’s event, as Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme won in 10.16 (-1.0m/s) from USA’s Kyree King (10.18) and Italy’s Chituru Ali (10.19). Ryiem Forde of Jamaica finished fourth in 10.22.