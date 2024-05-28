Shericka Jackson returns to action in Oslo on Thursday Loop Jamaica

Shericka Jackson returns to action in Oslo on Thursday
Jamaica News Loop
Shericka Jackson returns to action in Oslo on Thursday

7 hrs ago

Shericka Jackson. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid, File).

Jamaica’s world champion Shericka Jackson will return to action on Thursday at the Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway, the sixth stop on the Wanda Diamond League schedule.

Jackson is set to compete in the 200 metres, marking her second appearance in the event this season.

The 29-year-old got her 200m campaign off to a winning start in Marrakech on May 19 in 22.82 to maintain a winning streak that dates back to June 2022.

Having won Diamond Trophies in both the 100m and 200m last year, she’ll look to build on that opener in Oslo.

Jackson has gone from strength to strength since the last Olympics in Tokyo. She has claimed 200m gold at the last two World Athletics Championships, while also taking the position as the second-fastest half-lap runner of all time.

Anticipation is high that this year might finally be the one in which Jackson breaks the over three-decades-old 200m world record of 21.34 seconds that was set by Florence Griffith-Joyner all the way back in 1988.

The Oslo Diamond League will present a stern test to the rapid Jamaican as she takes on the likes of three-time African champion Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith, Great Britain’s in-form Daryll Neita and a trio of fast Americans including Jenna Prandini, Brittany Brown and Anavia Battle.

Eight other Jamaicans are listed to compete: Fedrick Dacres, Yohan Blake, Rohan Watson, Natoya Goule-Toppin, Rushell Clayton, Andrenette Knight, Janieve Russell, and Rusheen McDonald.

