Shericka Jackson set to open her 2024 season on Saturday Loop Jamaica

Reigning 100-metre Olympic Games silver medalist Shericka Jackson is scheduled to open her 2024 season at the JAAA/Puma Fuller/Anderson Development Meet at GC Foster College in Spanish Town on Saturday.

Jackson will headline the women’s 60m field. The lineup also includes Jackson’s MVP Track Club teammates Tina Clayton, a two-time World U20 champion in the 100m, her twin sister Tia, Serena Cole, Jonielle Smith, Natasha Morrison, and Shockoria Wallace. Also listed to compete are Sada Williams, the 2022 and 2023 World 400m bronze medallist from Barbados, and Bahamian sprinter Anthonique Strachan.

In 2023, Jackson solidified her status as one of the premier all-around sprinters in history. She became the third woman to achieve a Diamond League sprint double.

The 29-year-old accomplished this exceptional feat by establishing a meet record of 21.57 seconds (0.3m/s) in the 200m on the second day of the Diamond League final during the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on September 17. That performance came a day after she ran 10.70 (0.8m/s) to win the 100m. The only other women to achieve this remarkable Diamond League sprint double feat are Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013 and American Carmelita Jeter in 2011.

Jackson’s accomplishments also include successfully defending her 200m world title and securing a silver medal in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. While defending her 200m world title, Jackson came incredibly close (0.07 seconds away) to the world record of 21.34 seconds set by Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988, finishing with a time of 21.41 seconds, marking the second-fastest time in history. She went undefeated in the half-lap sprint for the entire year and reduced her personal best in the 100m to a world-leading 10.65.

In the men’s competition, Kishane Thompson, known for his remarkable 9.85 performance last season, will headline the field alongside MVP teammate Rohan Watson, a finalist in the 100m in Budapest. The lineup also includes Tajay Gayle, Rusheen McDonald, Shawn-D Thompson, Odaine McPherson, Michael Campbell, and Ramone Branswell.