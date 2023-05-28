Shericka Jackson sets 200m meet record at Rabat Diamond League Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, the reigning world champion, emerged victorious in the women’s 200m race at the Rabat Diamond League on Sunday, setting a meet record with an impressive time of 21.98 seconds.

Despite a slow start, Jackson, who holds the second-fastest record ever achieved by a woman in this event, swiftly overtook her competitors to secure a comfortable win.

Shericka Jackson smiles after winning the women’s 200m. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy).

Bahamian Anthonique Strachan broke her 10-year-old personal best with 22.15 to take second place, while American athlete Tamari Davis finished third in 22.30 seconds, also a personal best.