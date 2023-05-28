Shericka Jackson sets 200m meet record at Rabat Diamond League Loop Jamaica

Shericka Jackson, of Jamaica, wins the women’s 200m at a Diamond League athletics meet in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy).

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, the reigning world champion, emerged victorious in the women’s 200m race at the Rabat Diamond League on Sunday, setting a meet record with an impressive time of 21.98 seconds.

Despite a slow start, Jackson, who holds the second-fastest record ever achieved by a woman in this event, swiftly overtook her competitors to secure a comfortable win.

Shericka Jackson smiles after winning the women’s 200m. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy).

Bahamian Anthonique Strachan broke her 10-year-old personal best with 22.15 to take second place, while American athlete Tamari Davis finished third in 22.30 seconds, also a personal best.

