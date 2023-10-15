Shericka Jackson spotted at ‘Nitecap’ as she enjoys her off-season Loop Jamaica

Good music, food, friends, and the beach were the perfect combination at Frenchmen Party’s Nitecap, the second event in its series of events now on in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

The Loop Entertainment team was on the ground at the event on Saturday night as the Heroes weekend activities continued and spotted sprinter Shericka Jackson among the patrons.

The team had a quick chat with Jackson, and we definitely agree that she looks ‘goodt’!

Jackson, who became the third woman to achieve a Diamond League sprint double, has been nominated for World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year after an impressive season.

Check out the recap video for highlights from Nightcap as we continue our coverage of activities in the resort town of Ocho Rios for Heroes Weekend.

Also, look out for the team at Foreplay at Pearly Beach and Allure at Plantation Cove Beach.