Shericka Jackson stuns Elaine Thompson-Herah in 100m at Jamaica trials | Loop Jamaica

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson suffered a second defeat to Shericka Jackson in three weeks, this time at the Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Friday’s second day of competition.

Following 15 minutes delay as a result of technical problems at the start, Jackson of MVP Track Club burst the tape in 10.77 seconds in the absence three-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce for a famous victory, just one hundredth of a second off her personal best.

Kemba Nelson of the University of Oregon was second in a time of 10.88 seconds while two-time Olympic 100m champion Thompson-Herah, who left MVP Track Club for New Era Track Club at the beginning of the season, was third in 10.89, never recovering after a slow start.

Thompson-Herah is a five-time Olympic championand the 100m and 200m title holder from both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 while at MVP Track Club.

Briana Williams clocked a new personal best 10.94 seconds for fourth place and will not be a part of the 100m team for the short sprint at track and field’s most prestigious international event outside of the Olympics.

On June 9, Jackson clocked a new meeting record 21.91 to easily beat Thompson-Herah in 200m at the Wanda Diamond League in Rome on June 9.

Earlier in the evening, Fraser-Pryce did not finish her semi-final, pulling up as soon as she left the blocks.

The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce appears to false-start earlier. However, a green card was shown to all the athletes, which carries no penalty.

Fraser-Pryce is the reigning World champion. As the current reigning World champion in the women’s 100m, she has a wild card entry to the championships in Oregon.

As a result of Fraser-Pryce’s wild card entry, Jamaica will have four women in the 100m in Oregon.

Fraser-Pryce’s non participation in the semi-finals came a day after she clocked an impressive 10.70 seconds to win her first-round heat on Thursday.

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World champion, upstaged the big favourite Oblique Seville to win the men’s 100m title.

The second-fastest man in history at 9.69 seconds from August 12, 2012 turned back Seville in a close race to take victory in 9.85 seconds, the joint third-fastest time in the world this season and his fastest time in 11 years.

The 9.85-second clocking means that Yohan Blake is now the fastest Jamaican this year.

USA’s Fred Kerley is the world leader with 9.76 seconds.

Seville, who came into the championships as the fastest Jamaica this year and second in the world, clocked 9.88 seconds, just off his personal best of 9.86. He has now slipped to joint sixth in the world.

Ackeem Blake finished third in 9.93 seconds to book his ticket to his first ever senior major championships.

Janieve Russell, the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion, won the women’s 400m hurdles final to retain her national title.

Russell reeled in Shiann Salmon close home to win in 53.63 seconds. Salmon clocked a new personal best 53.82 for second while Rushell Clayton finished third in a season’s best 54.20.

There was disappointment for Andrenette Knight who clipped the hurdle on the final bend and fell to the ground. At that point the 25-year-old had the lead.

Jaheel Hyde also defended his national title with a fighting victory in the men’s 400m hurdles final.

The Tokyo Olympic Games finalist came home in 48.51 seconds after surviving a big challenge from Kemar Mowatt, who clocked 48.53 seconds to achieve the World Championships qualifying standard of 48.90 seconds.

Shawn Rowe finished third in 49.66.

The Jamaica trials will decide the athletes who will represent the country at the July 14 to 24 athletics showcase.

The trials will also decide teams for two other senior competitions and a junior competition. These are the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, the NACAC Senior Championships in Freeport, The Bahamas from August 19-21 and the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia from August 1-6.

The top three athletes in each event will qualify for Oregon, provided they have set the world standard.