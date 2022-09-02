Shericka Jackson upsets Fraser-Pryce in Brussels Loop Jamaica

Shericka Jackson upsets Fraser-Pryce in Brussels
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Shericka Jackson upsets Fraser-Pryce in Brussels

38 minutes ago

Shericka Jackson, right, crosses the finish line ahead of her Jamaican compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (left) to win the women’s 100m at the Diamond League Memorial Van Damme athletics event at the King Baudouin stadium, Brussels, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert).

World 200 metres champion Shericka Jackson pulled off an upset victory in the women’s 100m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday.

Jackson, who won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year, got the better of her Jamaican compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by 0.01 seconds to win in 10.73 seconds, just shy of the meeting record of 10.72 held by Fraser-Pryce since 2013.

Five-time world 100m champion Fraser-Pryce, the big favourite, clocked 10.74 seconds. It was the first defeat for Fraser-Pryce over 100m this season.

Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou finished third in 10.78.

Aleia Hobbs, winner over Jackson in Lausanne last week when Fraser-Pryce withdrew as a precaution at the last minute, could only manage fourth in 10.91 just ahead of her American compatriot Sha’Carri Richardson (10.92).

