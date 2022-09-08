Shericka Jackson wins Diamond League 200m title Loop Jamaica

1 hrs ago

Shericka Jackson of Jamaica celebrates after winning the women’s 200m at the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP).

Shericka Jackson stormed to victory in the women’s 200m at the Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.

The Jamaican proved a cut above the field to win the season-ending event in 21.80 seconds to walk away with the Diamond trophy and US$30,000.

Americans Gabrielle Thomas (22.38) and Tamara Clark (22.42) finished second and third, respectively.

Jackson ends the season as the world leader with 21.45 seconds – the second-fastest time in history. The blistering 21.45 came at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on July 21 where she won the gold medal.

Earlier, Jackson had to settle for second in the 100m won by her Jamaican teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in a blistering 10.65 seconds.

