Shericka Jackson’s Paris 2024 Olympic buildup delayed Loop Jamaica

Shericka Jackson’s buildup towards the Paris 2024 Olympics later this year has been delayed. The current Olympic Games silver medalist in the 100 metres has pulled out of the ongoing JAAA/Puma Fuller/Anderson Development Meet at GC Foster College in Spanish Town.

At her debut Olympics, Rio 2016, she won two medals (bronze in the 400m and a silver in the 4x400m relay) and clinched three at Tokyo 2020 (100m bronze, gold in the 4x100m, and another bronze in the 4×400m).

“Delayed but not denied,” Jackson posted on her Facebook page.

The post was accompanied by the hashtag #2024# RoadToParis2024##Faith#GodIsInControl.

Jackson was billed as one of the star athletes to headline the event, where she was listed to make her season’s debut in the 60m.

MVP Track Club president Bruce James, in an interview with Trackalerts.com, expressed the club’s cautious approach to Shericka Jackson’s season debut for the 2024 competitions. James stated, “We want to make sure she was feeling at her best before she starts competing for 2024.” He emphasised the importance of ensuring Jackson’s optimal condition.

James also indicated that Jackson’s appearance in competitions might happen soon. “We anticipated she should be competing very quickly.” He provided insights into Jackson’s current training progress, saying, “She is training well, looking good, and we just want to make sure she is ready for her first race of the year.”

In 2023, Jackson solidified her status as one of the premier all-around sprinters in history. She became the third woman to achieve a Diamond League sprint double.

The 29-year-old accomplished this exceptional feat by establishing a meet record of 21.57 seconds (0.3m/s) in the 200m on the second day of the Diamond League final during the Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on September 17. That performance came a day after she ran 10.70 (0.8m/s) to win the 100m. The only other women to achieve this remarkable Diamond League sprint double feat are Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013 and American Carmelita Jeter in 2011.

Jackson’s accomplishments also include successfully defending her 200m world title and securing a silver medal in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. While defending her 200m world title, Jackson came incredibly close (0.07 seconds away) to the world record of 21.34 seconds set by Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988, finishing with a time of 21.41 seconds, marking the second-fastest time in history. She went undefeated in the half-lap sprint for the entire year and reduced her personal best in the 100m to a world-leading 10.65.

Tia Clayton of MVP Track Club addresses the media after competing in the women’s 60m.

Tia Clayton was easily the fastest over the women’s 60m after winning section three in 7.22 seconds. Her twin sister, Tina, a two-time World U20 champion in the 100m, secured the second-fastest time by winning section four 7.27 seconds. Sada Williams of Barbados, the 2022 and 2023 World 400m bronze medalist, was the third fastest with a time of 7.30. Jonielle Smith (7.35) and Natasha Morrison (7.36) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, as MVP athletes claimed the first five spots.

In the men’s 60m, Rohan Watson posted the fastest time at 6.67 seconds. Nishion Ebanks followed closely with 6.68, completing a one-two finish for MVP. Jevaughn Whyte of GC Foster College secured the third-fastest time in the heats with 6.69.