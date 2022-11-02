Sheryl Lee Ralph, Winston Duke to appear in Savage X Fenty show Loop Jamaica

Rihanna has tapped Caribbean celebrities to participate in her upcoming Savage Fenty show.

Tobago-born Winston Duke and Sheryl Lee Ralph, whose parents are Jamaican, are among the stars featured in the fashion experience.

A release from Amazon said Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4 would feature performances by global musical artistes including Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell.

There will be special appearances from ?ngela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko, and many more.

Rihanna dropped the lineup reveal via her Instagram account.

Speaking on the Jimmy Fallon show on Monday ahead of the second installment of the Black Panther movie, Duke revealed he would be a part of the show.

“The legs will be oiled and they will be out,” he said, “I will be a Savage Fenty man.”

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ralph said that Rihanna called her to ask if she would walk in her show.

“This is no Victoria Secret fashion show baby, this is something on a different level. When I saw the choreography, when I and her vision and what she had walking through the mountains, I was like alright then,” she said.

Since its launch, the Savage X Fenty show has shaken up the industry with its diverse array of bodies and genders. Last year, the show won an Emmy award for its choreography.

Savage X Fenty show Vol 4 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide from November 9.