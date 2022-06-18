She’s A Wonder looks poised for Information and Technology Cup | Loop Jamaica

SHE’S A WONDER, last year’s champion three-year-old filly, returns off a near six-month lay-up for Saturday’s Information and Technology Department Cup at Caymanas Park. The filly is down in class, facing non-restricted overnight-allowance runners at six and a half furlongs.
An open-allowance winner back in October, beating stablemate ROJORN DI PILOT and DUKE in the I’msatisfied Trophy at six furlongs, 1000 Guineas and Oaks-winner SHE’S A WONDER afterwards developed a tardy gate habit, which resulted in her being outsped in three consecutive stakes events against the country’s best sprinters.
However, the lay-up appears to have brought the Bern Identity-Jamaican Dream speedster back to her best, warming up for her seasonal debut with a sizzling 1:12.3 at exercise to beat top-class stablemate MAHOGANY’s 1:13.0.
Reyan Lewis is back aboard the Ian Parsard-trained filly, having partnered her throughout the classics last season.
Parsard has entered speedy importee JORDON REIGN’S in the 12-horse field to keep Jason DaCosta’s United States-bred LURE OF LUCY busy on the lead should SHE’S A WONDER not leave the gate sharply, especially off the lay-up.
The Information and Technology Department Cup closes the 11-race card, which could be affected by rain with forecasts predicting afternoon showers.
First post is 11:30 am.
CAYMANAS PARK TIPS
Race 1 – 1200m
Euphoria (3)
Race 2 – 1200m
Thenextbigting (4)
Race 3 -1200m
Awesome Aviator (2)
—-Race 4 – 1000m Rd
Kholbear (6)
Race 5 -1000m St
Dujour (9)
Race 6 – 1200m
Better Best (5)
Race 7 -1000m St
Flight Time (2)
Race 8 – 1100m
Joyful (10)
Race 9 – 1600m
D Head Cornerstone (5)
Race 10 – 1800m
T Brady (7)
Race 11 – 1300m
She’s A Wonder (8)
