She’s My Destiny for I’msatisfied Trophy Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Derby winner ATOMICA will have to convert her pace into sprint mode on Saturday in her first race among older horses, the I’msatisfied Trophy, which pits Gary Subratie’s three-year-old champion against four-year-old SHE’S MY DESTINY, who has been drilled at exercise by leading trainer Jason DaCosta for the six-furlong event.

Determined to keep champion trainer Anthony Nunes at bay in their stakes race atop the standings, DaCosta twice blasted six-race winner SHE’S MY DESTINY at exercise, clocking 1:06.3 and 1:06.0, five-and-a-half furlong workouts, which could run ATOMICA off her legs.

Since starting her classic campaign on April 2 with an easy victory in the seven-furlong Thornbird Stakes, ATOMICA has not contested a sprint, which could leave her flat-footed at six furlongs, even more so should she break slowly from post-position two in the big 12-horse field.

Subratie also has run-on sprinter DUKE in the event but he is too heavy at 126lb to produce a winning stretch run. However, SHE’S MY DESTINY’s stablemate, United States-bred LURE OF LUCY, has good speed and could capitalise should the top two run themselves into the ground.

Whereas DaCosta has SHE’S MY DESTINY flying at exercise, Subratie has only put ATOMICA’s through a half-mile in 47.4 with leading rider Dane Dawkins, a tactic which could backfire especially with underfoot conditions expected to prevail throughout the afternoon due to rains associated with a trough in the vicinity of the island.

DaCosta has called in his late father’s former stable rider, six-time champion Omar Walker, who has been aboard SHE’S MY DESTINY at exercise. Walker and DaCosta recently teamed up to win with SILENT MISSION at six furlongs, jocking off champion rider Anthony Thomas, who had narrowly lost aboard the filly in her previous race.

The I’msatisfied is the ninth of 10 races scheduled at Caymanas Park. First post is 11:30 am.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 700mMoney Marshall (7)

Race 2 – 1100m Roulette Boss (3)

Race 3 -1100mValiant (6)

Race 5 – 1500mLazer light (8)

Race 6 -1200mTaurus Boy (3)

Race 7 – 1200mMarket Place (4)

Race 8 – 1100mFunometer (9)

Race 9 – 1200mShe’s My Destiny (8)

Race 10 – 1200mNakamura (8)

BET OF THE DAY

Race 5 – 1500mLazer light (8)

