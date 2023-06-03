Shiann Salmon reigns supreme in 400m hurdles at Racers Grand Prix Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Shiann Salmon emerged victorious in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Racers Grand Prix at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Despite the wet track conditions, Salmon, a former standout athlete from Hydel High, demonstrated her prowess by pulling away from the competition in the closing moments of the race, completing it in 55.10 seconds. Ronda Whyte, also representing Jamaica, showcased a strong finish, securing second place with a time of 55.55.

Cassandra Tate from the United States claimed the third spot, crossing the finish line in 55.62 seconds.